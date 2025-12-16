Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas cricketer in IPL; KKR outbid CSK; but all-rounder won't get full amount

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who was expected to be the biggest billing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, lived up to the hype as he was picked up by three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 crore on Tuesday. The 26-year-old entered the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore, and he ended up fetching 12 times more money in an intense bidding war that broke out at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Green entered the auction as a batter; however, days ahead of the auction, he confirmed that it was a clerical error by his manager. He also confirmed that he would indeed be bowling in the tournament. Cameron Green picked up by KKR. (IPL)

After being picked up for more than INR 25 crore, Green became the most expensive player in the IPL, breaking the record of Mitchell Starc, who was picked up for INR 24.75 crore in the auction before the 2024 edition of the tournament. Overall, he is the third most expensive player after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Green, coincidentally, also had the most bids for a player – 117, breaking the previous record held by Shreyas Iyer, 103.

The bidding for Green was initiated by the Mumbai Indians, who entered the auction with a purse of just over INR 2 crore. The next bid was then placed by Rajasthan Royals, and soon after, Kolkata Knight Riders entered and made their presence felt.

KKR and the Royals were engaged in a heated bidding war, and neither team was showing any signs of backing down. However, the Royals opted out as soon as KKR made a bid of INR 13.60 crore. It seemed done that the three-time champions would lap up the all-rounder; however, CSK said WAIT.

From there on, the five-time champions, CSK and KKR, were involved in a bidding war as the two teams sought to outbid each other. Within minutes, the bid amount went past the coveted INR 18 crore mark. In the end, KKR ended up lapping up the all-rounder for a massive price of INR 25.20 crore.

Why will Green only get INR 18 crore despite fetching INR crore?

According to the official rules laid down by the IPL governing council, Green will only get INR 18 crore despite fetching a bid of INR crore. The organisers had already confirmed that overseas players will receive a maximum of INR 18 crore, even if the bid exceeds this particular number.

The ceiling was introduced by the BCCI ahead of the IPL auction last year and was subsequently applied to the mini-auction as well. The salary cap of INR 18 crore aligns with the highest retention slab from the previous mega auction, maintaining a consistent maximum level for overseas salaries.

The remaining amount after INR 18 crore will now be transferred to the BCCI’s player welfare fund. However, the franchise will be required to pay the full bid amount from its purse. It is worth mentioning that the restriction applies only to overseas players.

Green has played for the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament in the past. His IPL career boasts 29 matches, during which he has scored 707 runs, with a highest score of 100 not out. With the ball, he has 16 wickets to his name as well.

Earlier, David Miller was picked up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 2 crore.