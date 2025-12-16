Search Search
BCCI's major salary lock rule in IPL auction 2026: No overseas player can earn over INR 18 cr; here's why

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 06:55 am IST

The IPL 2026 mini-auction allows overseas players to trigger bidding wars exceeding INR 18 cr, but their earnings are capped at that amount.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction has a twist to it: an overseas player can trigger a bidding war that races past INR 18 cr, but his pay cheque still hits a hard ceiling.

Cameron Green and Liam Livingstone.(PTI)
Cameron Green and Liam Livingstone.(PTI)

The franchises may push the bidding of an overseas player past that mark, yet the contract value will not rise beyond INR 18 cr.

How the INR 18 crore hard cap works

The IPL’s ‘maximum fee’ rule for overseas player caps their auction earnings at the lower of:

1. the highest retention price (top slab: INR 18 cr), and

2. the highest winning bid at the previous mega auction

For this cycle, the top retention slab is INR 18 crore, while the previous mega-auction peak was Rishabh Pant’s INR 27 cr (LSG). So, the lower of the two becomes INR 18 crore. That’s why overseas players can’t be paid beyond the figure in IPL 2026’s mini-auction.

Also Read: BCCI announces IPL 2026 dates a day before auction, tournament begins March 26, final on May 31: Report

Here is the part that fans might find confusing: the bidding itself may still exceed INR 18 crore. But if it does, the overseas player’s contracted earnings do not rise with it. The amount above the cap is diverted to the BCCI’s welfare fund, while the player’s pay remains capped.

Even more important for those following the auction: franchises don’t get to treat this like “fake money”. The team’s purse is still debited by the full winning bid, not just INR 18 cr. So, a bid of INR 20 crore would mean the player receives INR 18 crore, the extra INR 2 crore goes to welfare, and the franchise still incurs an expenditure of INR 20 crore from its budget.

The intent is to stop mini-auctions from becoming a distorted market where scarcity and purse mismatches inflate overseas pay.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
