Can assure RCB will be ready: Mike Hesson hopeful of IPL taking place

Updated: May 17, 2020 14:45 IST

The Indian Premier League was cancelled by the government of India as the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic was still developing in the country. The league was originally supposed to take place at the end of March but was postponed indefinitely due to the infectious virus. It is still unclear if the cash-rich league is going to take place with the situation still looking grim in India. However, it is well known that BCCI is going to pull all strings to make the league happen and it looks like coaches of the franchises are getting prepared for the outcome.

Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s director of cricket operations, is still hopeful of the IPL taking place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and said his franchise will be ready when it happens.

The IPL, which was originally scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24, was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India and subsequent lockdown announced by the government.

“We’re still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year and if it happens, then I can assure you that RCB will be ready,” an optimistic Hesson said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Hesson, who has formerly coached New Zealand, said that things were rightly put on hold in view of the unprecedented health crisis.

“We were obviously a week away from coming into camp, like everybody else, feeling well advanced in terms of our planning.

“Quite rightfully, everything has been put on hold and everybody is going about their work. There are obviously other priorities at the moment that people are focussing on,” added the 45-year-old.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics.

The RCB, despite boasting some great players right from the inaugural season in 2008, are yet to win an IPL title.

