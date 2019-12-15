e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cricket

Can consider asking De Villiers to reverse retirement: Mark Boucher

35-year-old De Villiers, a former captain in all formats for South Africa and rated among the greatest players the country has produced, retired from international cricket in March 2018.

cricket Updated: Dec 15, 2019 12:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Johannesburg
Newly appointed South Africa coach Mark Boucher
Newly appointed South Africa coach Mark Boucher(Twitter)
         

Newly appointed South Africa coach Mark Boucher said that he may consider convincing recently retired players, including AB de Villiers, to turn out for South Africa going into the 2020 World T20 or beyond. “When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you. If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn’t I want to have a conversation with him? I’ve only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are,” Boucher is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

35-year-old De Villiers, a former captain in all formats for South Africa and rated among the greatest players the country has produced, retired from international cricket in March 2018. He has since been active in the franchise-based T20 tournaments around the world.

ALSO READ: Brian Lara’s recipe for India to end ICC trophy wait

“You want your best players playing in the World Cup and if there’s a couple of issues you need to iron out, with media, with teammates, and if it’s for the good of South Africa, why not, let’s do it,” he said.

Boucher also said that he would welcome the possibility of players who have left the South African setup for County cricket via the Kolpak rule, returning to the fold.

“If I can answer from a coach’s perspective, absolutely. If you look at rugby, the way the Springboks won the World Cup, the experience they got from players playing overseas was invaluable.

“From a coach’s perspective, I’d love to have the opportunity to deepen and strengthen the squad. It will keep everyone on their toes and will bring more excellence into the game in this country,” he said.

tags
top news
Assam CM Sonowal says will protect ‘genuine citizens’, tweets peace appeal
Assam CM Sonowal says will protect ‘genuine citizens’, tweets peace appeal
UN body lambasts Pakistan over ‘discrimination’ of religious minorities
UN body lambasts Pakistan over ‘discrimination’ of religious minorities
India vs WI 1st ODI Live: India bat first, Shivam Dube makes debut
India vs WI 1st ODI Live: India bat first, Shivam Dube makes debut
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’: Airline chief in Facebook post
‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’: Airline chief in Facebook post
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news