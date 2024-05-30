'Can I bring my girlfriend to the IPL?': Gambhir reveals first-ever interaction with Narine in hilarious statement

Having joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, Sunil Narine is considered by many to be one of the best cricketers in T20 format. He was key for KKR in IPL 2024, helping them beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. He is also the only player who has been part of all three IPL-winning teams for KKR (2012 and 2014). Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine with mentor Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)

In IPL 2024, Narine opened for KKR, alongwith Phil Salt during the league phase and with Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the playoffs, final. THe West Indies veteran was in good form, slamming 488 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 180.74. During IPL 2024, he also registered a ton and three fifties. Meanwhile, he was also in good bowling form, bagging 17 wickets in 15 matches.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Narine's form rediscovery this season was further helped by the return for Gautam Gambhir, this time as team mentor. Gambhir was KKR captain when they won the titles in 2012 and 2014.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Gambhir opened up on his first interaction with Narine. He said, "Me and Narine are similar characters, and so are our emotions. I still remember that when Narine first came into the IPL in 2012, it was in Jaipur, and we were going for practice, and I told him to come join us for lunch. He was so shy that he did not say a single word during lunch, and the first question that he eventually asked was, 'Can I bring my girlfriend to the IPL?'"

Explaining their relationship, Gambhir said, "He was so quiet that first season, but now, we can talk about anything. He is like a brother to me. I don't see him as a friend, I don't see him as a teammate, I see him as a brother. If I need him or he needs me, I think we are just one call away, that is the sort of relationship that we have built. We do not get excited much, we do not show too many emotions, we are not flamboyant, we just do the job and come back."

Narine also received the MVP award for his contributions this season. It will be interesting to see if KKR retain him, and if he enters the mega auction, it will be a mega bidding war.