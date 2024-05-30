‘I am the captain of this team and I’ve never seen him bat’: Rohit Sharma silences Kuldeep Yadav in viral ICC video

Known for his hilarious punch lines, Rohit Sharma has always entertained fans and experts during his press conferences and with his on-field dialogues. The Team India captain once again decided to show it, with a special presentation for teammate Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma had a hilarious interaction.

The special presentation took place during a promotional shoot for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and Rohit was asked to present the ICC ODI Team of the Year cap to Kuldeep. Rohit readily agreed and what followed was better than a comedy movie.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Presenting the cap to the spinner, Rohit began, "It's my great pleasure to present this wonderful cap to a wonderful athlete and who has been a real asset for Team India, ICC ODI Team of the Year, Kuldeep."

"Thank you, Rohit bhai," a shy Kuldeep replied.

On seeing Kuldeep's shy demeanor, Rohit asked, "You want to say something?"

"No, no, all good," the spinner replied.

"You should say something," the swashbuckling opener further pressed Kuldeep for a proper response.

Feeling his captain's pressure, Kuldeep said, "I mean, nothing much to say. I mean I had a great season last year, both with the bat and ball. "

Acting shocked by Kuldeep's admission, Rohit asked, "Bat?"

A shaken Kuldeep replied, "Yeah."

Rohit asked again, "When?"

Visibly confused, Kuldeep stuttered, "I mean, uh. I mean, uh."

Rohit hilariously interjected, "I mean uh, when?"

"Test series," the DC star sheepishly said.

"This is ODI," Rohit stated.

Trying to explain himself, Kuldeep said, "But I performed with the bat as well, so last year I was really good with the ball during the World Cup as well."

"I am captain of this team. I have never seen him bat. So, I don't know what is he talking about," Rohit retorted.

A grinning Kuldeep concluded, “Thank you, Rohit bhai.”

Returning back to his character, Rohit could be seen smiling, leaving Kuldeep speechless. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 2, and will be held in the USA and West Indies.

India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5, and once again all eyes will be on Rohit and Virat Kohli, who will be headlining India's batting order. Fans will also get to see Rishabh Pant make his international comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter missed more than a year of international cricket, including the ODI World Cup last year, due to a freak car accident and returned to action in IPL 2024.