Dinesh Karthik blames 'mental side of things' after announcing retirement, credits ‘Impact Player’ rule for longevity

Considered to be one of the best finishers in modern-day cricket, Dinesh Karthik retired from the Indian Premier League after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's exit in IPL 2024. He appeared in his final IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot.(AFP)

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik revealed that his decision to retire wasn't because of his fitness, but more on the game's mental aspect. "I think I am physically very much prepared to play for another three years. Especially with the Impact Player rule, it becomes that much easier. Touch wood, I have never missed a game because of an injury through my three decades. I've been blessed that way. I was never worried about my body or my fitness," he said.

"It was all about the mental side of things, whether I'll be able to push as much in the lead-up to the tournament, whether if I don't play as many matches, will I be okay with it," he added.

Karthil was in poor form in IPL 2023, but staged a comeback this year and was key in RCB's run to the playoffs. "I am internally very, very motivated. Intrinsically, extremely motivated and I've lived by the mantra that if you are the best, no one can stop you. I just believed if I get one chance, I should make the most of it. I never cribbed. I was always thinking like I got a chance but I missed it. I got a tournament here, but I probably could have done better in this match. And that kept me going," he said.

In IPL 2024, Karthik registered 326 runs in 13 innings, at a strike rate of 187.35. During the season, he also bagged two half-centuries. In 257 IPL career matches, he smacked 4842 runs at a strike rate of 135.36, with a highscore of 97* and 22 half-centuries.