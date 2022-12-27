'Can Rajnikanth do this?': Broadcaster's massive blunder on Warner leaves Aussie batter as 'GOAT of GOAT' bowler

With David Warner currently in his 100th Test match for Australia, all focus will be on his in the ongoing series vs South Africa. The swashbuckling batter took to the field in the ongoing first Test, which is currently in Day 2. Having one of the biggest fan bases in modern cricket, the opener received plenty of applause on coming in to bat. The 36-year-old is in resurgent form, reaching his 25th Test century and is currently unbeaten.

Despite the special occasion, host broadcaster Fox Sports ended up making a gaffe, while trying to show what Warner has accomplished in his 340-match career for Australia. Fox Sports presented his statistics in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, where he has bagged 7922 Test runs, 6007 in ODIs and 2894 in T20Is. But instead of showing the data as runs, they made a massive blunder and ended up showing the graphics as wickets. The mistake which stated 16823 wickets was spotted by fans, who reacted to it on Twitter.

One fan asked, "Can Rajnikanth do this?'

A fan reacts to the gaffe.

Reacting to the error, one user wrote, "unlikely that Warner's wicket taking records will ever be matched."

unlikely that Warner's wicket taking records will ever be matched pic.twitter.com/GYgoUS2cLc — BND For All (@BigNonVeganDave) December 26, 2022

One fan had a sarcastic reply and quipped, "David Warner will not just forever remain the greatest bowler/highest wicket taker of all time (past/present/future) in the world, he alone will also be better than the next 100 bowlers at any point in time. Just needs to work on his avg though:)"

#AUSvsSA

David Warner will not just forever remain the greatest bowler/highest wicket taker of all time (past/present/future) in the world, he alone will also be better than the next 100 bowlers at any point in time.

Just needs to work on his avg though:)@LiebCricket https://t.co/j9NtmIBim2 — Praveen Verma (@Praveen09166903) December 27, 2022

Another reacted, "Just pray he gets the necessary 78 wickets in the next test to make the magical 8000."

Just pray he gets the necessary 78 wickets in the next test to make the magical 8000🤞🙏 — balloony (@Colonel_Zoeller) December 26, 2022

"Wow. Such a great cricketer of our generation. In fact he is so great, that after bowling out the opposition twice every match, he even asked the spectators to go in and have a bat. And then he bowled them out too!!! What greatness!!!"

Wow. Such a great cricketer of our generation. In fact he is so great, that after bowling out the opposition twice every match, he even asked the spectators to go in and have a bat. And then he bowled them out too!!! What greatness!!! — Make the economy great again (@plutus_god) December 26, 2022

"100 test matches. 20 wickets per match. That's a total of 2000 wickets. Incredible how he was able to take 7922 wickets out of 2000. Avg's a bit on the higher side though. Lol conceded a few runs too, didn't he", another user commented.

100 test matches. 20 wickets per match. That's a total of 2000 wickets. Incredible how he was able to take 7922 wickets out of 2000. Avg's a bit on the higher side though. Lol 🤣 conceded a few runs too, didn't he — Derek AB (@DerekAB2) December 26, 2022

Warner is currently edging towards a half-century in Australia's first innings. He is unbeaten and has slammed 193 runs off 246 balls, packed with 15 fours and two sixes. Australia have reached 317 for thre in 75.1 overs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 189, and they have also increased their lead to over 120 runs.

