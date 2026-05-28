Can RR finally bury their playoff nightmare against GT after the horrors of the 2022 IPL?

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are gearing up for a high-octane clash as they meet in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Friday at the New Chandigarh Stadium. Can RR break the jinx? (REUTERS)

The two teams, who have each won once on the other’s home turf this season, now meet at the neutral venue in Mullanpur as they battle for a spot in the IPL final, where they will face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru side hungrier than ever to defend their title.

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Both sides look well balanced and the contest promises to be an exciting one for cricket fans, with left-handed opening batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from RR and Sai Sudharsan from GT contending at the top of the batting list for this year’s Orange Cap.

The Purple Cap race could heat up between GT speedster Kagiso Rabada (26 wickets) and RR’s in-form pacer Jofra Archer (24 wickets). The England pacer single-handedly got the better of three explosive top-order Sunrisers Hyderabad batters in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Despite RR’s thumping 47-run win against a Pat Cummins-led SRH side, the Riyan Parag-led side must remain cautious about the threat posed by Shubman Gill’s GT, who already secured a dominant 77-run win over RR earlier this season on April 4.

GT lead the overall match-ups! GT also tend to lead the overall head-to-head record 7-3 since their introduction to the IPL in 2022. The Titans won all three meetings against RR in their debut season, including two victories in Q1 and the final. GT secured commanding 7-wicket wins in both those matches.

IPL, being the greatest stage in franchise cricket, definitely gives every franchise a chance to rectify past mistakes. This time RR have an opportunity to make amends, as the team looks to end their long title drought. Their first and only league win came in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 under the late Shane Warne.

15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi has already taken the IPL by storm with fearless and aggressive performances against some of the best bowlers in the world, scoring 680 runs at a strike rate of over 240. He has also formed an excellent partnership with fellow Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the duo recently breaking a long-standing record held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir to become the fastest Indian pair to reach 500+ partnership runs in IPL history.

With a stable middle order featuring experienced and in-form campaigners Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, and skipper Parag to support the top-order, the RR setup definitely have to believe in their chances of overcoming the lethal bowling attack of the Gill-led side and ending their streak of playoff losses to GT to book a place in the final on May 31.