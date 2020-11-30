e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Can’t understand that kind of captaincy’, Gautam Gambhir not happy with Virat Kohli’s handling of Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia: ‘Can’t understand that kind of captaincy’, Gautam Gambhir not happy with Virat Kohli’s handling of Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir maintained he could not understand Kohli’s decision to give Jasprit Bumrah only two overs with the new ball.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 07:37 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir.
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
         

Another day and another defeat for India in the fifty-over format. Team India continued their losing streak in 50-over cricket as they lost the second ODI to Australia on Sunday. Australia posted a mammoth total of 389 runs on the back of a super century from Steve Smith. The Indian bowlers had an off day as Smith along with Finch, Warner, Labuschagne and Maxwell smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park.

It was always going to be a difficult target to chase and it proved to be true as India lost the match by 51 runs. With the loss, India also lost the ODI series as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.

Also read: Big blow to Aussies as injured David Warner ruled out of ODIs, T20Is; doubtful for Test series

It was the second straight ODI match where India let Australia give them a target of above 370 runs. And former India opener Gautam Gambhir wasn’t happy with Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Gambhir maintained he could not understand Kohli’s decision to give Jasprit Bumrah only two overs with the new ball.

“I can’t understand the captaincy to be honest. We kept talking about how important is to take wickets upfront if we have to stop this kind of batting line-up and then you make your premier bowler bowl two overs. Normally, in a One Day game probably there are three spells of 4-3-3 overs. Or probably the maximum is four overs,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo’s post-match show.

“But if you stop your premier fast bowler just by bowling two overs upfront with the news, I can’t understand that kind of captaincy. I probably can’t even explain that captaincy. It is not T20 cricket. I probably can’t understand the reason to be honest because that was poor captaincy.”

Also read: ‘I would not agree when you say they are struggling’: KL Rahul defends Indian bowlers

Gambhir also talked about how India could have tried players like Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube if they were facing an issue with the sixth bowler.

“They could have given someone like Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube or whoever was there in the squad to play the next game and see how they go into the one-day format. But if you don’t have anyone in Australia then it is a selection error as well.”

“Unless and until you don’t judge someone you will never be able to find how good he is at the international level. India has not taken those options to Australia and those might come back to hurt them big time,” Gambhir said.

India and Australia will play the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Blocked borders fuel concerns of rising price of essential items in Delhi
Blocked borders fuel concerns of rising price of essential items in Delhi
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, Imran Khan to skip SCO summit today
PM Modi, Imran Khan to skip SCO summit today
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In