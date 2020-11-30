India vs Australia: Big blow to Aussies as injured David Warner ruled out of ODIs, T20Is; doubtful for Test series

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 07:13 IST

Australia suffered a big blow on Monday after it was revealed that star- batsman David Warner was ruled out of the limited-overs series and will be in a race to be fit for the first Test which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. In a statement, Cricket Australia said that Warner, who had suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India in Sydney on Sunday, will be rested from the reamining ODIs and T20Is so that he can regain fitness for the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Warner suffered the injury during a fielding mishap in the match when he was trying to save a ball struck by Shikhar Dhawna towards the mid-off in the 4th over India’s innings. Warner dived to stop the ball, but immediately after the dive, he looked in pain.

Warner was helped by his teammates and fitness staff towards the dressing room, and he never returned to the field. His absence is a big blow as the left-hander was tremendous with the bat on Sunday, scoring 83 runs off 77 balls.

Meanwhile, Australia will also be resting Pat Cummins from the limited-overs series. The decision is taken to give the fast bowler some rest before the Tests. Cricket Australia also announced the inclusion of D’arcy Short in the T20I squad.

India lost the 2nd ODI to Australia by 51 runs, scoring 338/9 in 50 overs. The two teams will play the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Wednesday.