‘Can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me’, Steve Smith ‘humbled’ to be named Test player of the decade

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:15 IST

Days after being named as the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade, ace Australian batsman Steve Smith wrote a heart-warming message on social media. Expressing himself on the achievement, the former Australian captain said he is humbled to get the honour and thanked his fans for their endless support.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, Smith wrote, “Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me.”

Here’s the post:

Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me 🏏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wdWWNynnce — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 31, 2020

Considered as one of the modern-day greats of the game, Smith has been phenomenal in this decade. During this period, he amassed 7040 runs from 69 Tests, averaging 65.79. He also has 26 centuries, 28 half-centuries and 3 Ashes double tons.

Smith has been a part of several series victories but his performance in the Ashes 2019 could be termed his career best. After returning from a 12-month ban, Smith scored 774 in 7 Test innings, missing out 1 game due to concussion.

ALSO READ | Taking nothing away from Rahane but it’s just one Test match: Deep Dasgupta explains why ‘people have a problem’ with Virat Kohli

However, his current form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India is getting questioned. Smith has scored just 10 runs (1,1*, 0, 8) in four innings so far.