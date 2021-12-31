e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me’, Steve Smith ‘humbled’ to be named Test player of the decade

‘Can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me’, Steve Smith ‘humbled’ to be named Test player of the decade

Expressing himself on social media, the former Australian captain said he is humbled to get the honour and thanked his fans for their endless support.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File Photo of Steve Smith
File Photo of Steve Smith(Getty Images)
         

Days after being named as the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade, ace Australian batsman Steve Smith wrote a heart-warming message on social media. Expressing himself on the achievement, the former Australian captain said he is humbled to get the honour and thanked his fans for their endless support.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, Smith wrote, “Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me.”

Here’s the post:

 

Considered as one of the modern-day greats of the game, Smith has been phenomenal in this decade. During this period, he amassed 7040 runs from 69 Tests, averaging 65.79. He also has 26 centuries, 28 half-centuries and 3 Ashes double tons.

Smith has been a part of several series victories but his performance in the Ashes 2019 could be termed his career best. After returning from a 12-month ban, Smith scored 774 in 7 Test innings, missing out 1 game due to concussion.

ALSO READ | Taking nothing away from Rahane but it’s just one Test match: Deep Dasgupta explains why ‘people have a problem’ with Virat Kohli

However, his current form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India is getting questioned. Smith has scored just 10 runs (1,1*, 0, 8) in four innings so far.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In