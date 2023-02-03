'Can they bat here? Can they see off Ashwin, Jadeja?': Kaif hits back at Gilchrist with 'Australia are scared' remark

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on February 9 when the side takes on Australia in a four-match series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as the series is officially called - will be key to India's qualification chances for the World Test Championship final; the side is currently second in the table with Australia comfortably seated at the top spot. Australia haven't won the trophy since 2014/15, with India winning the next three editions (two away).

Justifiably, there has been significant chatter in the build-up to the high-octane clash between both sides. Two weeks ago, Australia's legendary former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist had said that the visitors could secure a win in the series, and further compared the side to the 2004 squad that was led by Ricky Ponting.

“I think they’ll do it (win the series). I really do. I think they’ve got a squad and final XI that will have a lot of similarities to the team we rolled with in 2004,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Gilchrist was himself a part of the squad in 2004 but former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has now reacted to the comment from the Aussie legend, insisting that both sides are barely comparable.

“Australia are travelling to India with 18 players. That, in itself, shows that they are scared. They are in doubt. They haven't toured India with 18 players ever. They know India are a strong team at home, it isn't easy to beat them,” Kaif said in a video posted by Star Sports.

"Virat Kohli wasn't there at the Gabba, and he's back in the team. Australia are a strong team, they are in form, but beating India in India isn't easy at all. Can they bat? Can they see off Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep? Only if they could tackle spin, it would be a good competition.

“The team that toured 2004 was very strong. This team has performed good in the recent past. But they faced issues with captaincy, they had controversies with ban on Warner and Smith. They've faced some issues. Moreover, a young Indian team had beaten Australia Down Under. That's a wound they're carrying with them. So, it won't be easy,” Kaif said.

