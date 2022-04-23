'Can we request him to come out of retirement?': Former India pacer wants Dhoni to return for T20 World Cup in Australia

The legendary MS Dhoni's vintage knock for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians is an indication just how good the former India captain still is. He may have retired two years ago, (only plays the IPL) but Dhoni has still got it. This season, Dhoni has already scored 120 runs from seven matches at a healthy average of 60 and has already gone past his run tally of 114 runs from 16 matches last year. This is the best Dhoni has looked in a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which is why former India pacer and one of Dhoni's close friends, RP Singh has tweeted his desire to see the legendary cricketer come out of retirement and represent the country one final time at the T20 World Cup in Australia. It has been nine years since India last won an ICC trophy and RP's tweet has already sent social media into a frenzy as fans have started vouching for the return of Dhoni.

Also Read | ‘Unacceptable’: Ex-India, England captains furious at Pant's ‘bad sportsmanship’

"Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK," Singh tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni's last match for India was the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in Manchester, which saw the Virat Kohli-led unit bow out with an 18-run defeat at the Old Trafford stadium. For the next one year, Dhoni’s name was missing from any of India’s squads. Finally, on August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket through a video montage on Instagram.

Two months later, he led CSK in the IPL 2020 in a forgettable season. For the first time, CSK did not make it to the Playoffs and were one of the first two teams to be eliminated from the tournament. Dhoni's form with the bat witnessed a low, as he tallied just 200 runs from 14 matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the following year, Dhoni returned with a bang and banishing the demons of the previous season, led CSK to their fourth IPL title. In the following month, Dhoni was named as a team mentor for India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup last year, which ended in a disaster for Kohli and his side as it failed to reach the semi-finals following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.