‘Can you point out?’: Virender Sehwag confuses fans with scorecard question from India vs Pakistan Test match

Virender Sehwag surprised fans on Twitter with a photo of India's scorecard vs Pakistan from a Test match in 2006. He also went on to confuse everyone with an 'interesting' question and asked them to 'point out' the answer. The Test match in Lahore saw a high-scoring draw, with rain ensuring that only 14 balls were possible in the final as the curtains came down on a record-filled encounter. Opener Sehwag slammed 254 off 247 balls and Rahul Dravid remained unbeaten with a knock of 128 off 233 balls, as India reached 410 for one in 77.2 overs.

Initially, Pakistan declared after posting 679 for seven in 143.3 overs with Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal clattering tons. Younis registered 199 off 336 balls, with Yousuf managing 173 off 199 deliveries. Meanwhile, Afridi clobbered 103 in 80 balls and Akmal smacked 102 off 81 balls, remaining unbeaten.

Posting a photo of India's batting order, Sehwag asked fans, "Forget the scorecard, one very interesting thing about this Indian 11. Can you point out?"

The batting order consisted of Sehwag, Dravid as openers, followed by VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Here is the photo:

Forget the scorecard, one very interesting thing about this Indian 11.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2022

Reacting to the question, one fan answered, "Just one spinner in Harbhajan". Sehwag replied, "Haha, nahi yaar.. Anil Bhai gussa karenge… India’s greatest match winner in Test cricket".

Meanwhile, another fan said, "Singh is written differently", to which Sehwag said, "Haan yaar, yeh toh socha hi nahin".

Another fan stated, "Everyone have at least one century + one wicket in tests/ Internationals."

The Test match in January 2006 was the the first of a three-game series. Shoaib Akhtar was the only Pakistan bowler whose economy was under three in the fixture. Meanwhile, Anil Kumble and Ajit Agarkar bagged two wickets each for India and were the most successful bowlers.

