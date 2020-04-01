‘Can you spot Virat Kohli?’ - Jimmy Neesham trolls ICC with a hilarious reply

cricket

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:27 IST

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham is known for his hilarious tweets and comments on social media and on Sunday, the Kiwi cricketer did not disappoint when he spotted a post from ICC on Instagram. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted an image on April Fool’s Day in which they asked the fans to spot Virat Kohli’s face in a photo with numerous faces of KL Rahul.

“Can you spot Virat Kohli in this sea of KL Rahuls?” the ICC wrote in the Instagram post. While some fans thought that ICC is playing a prank on April fool’s day, other were able to spot Kohli’s face in the third-bottom row.

Neesham, on the other hand, took a dig at ICC and wrote: “You guys have really lost the plot,” he wrote. Rahul himself replied to Neesham’s comments with a laughing smiley.

Neesham was set to feature in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. It would have been the first time since 2014 that the allrounder would have played in the T20 league. He was bought by Kings XI Punjab at the auctions in December last year at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs, which meant he and Rahul would have played for the same franchise.

But the IPL tournament, which was set to begin on March 29th, was deferred until April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, and with a nationwide lockdown in India due to the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country, it seems the tournament might face a cancellation this year.