'Can't believe how he predicted...': Ashwin's Champions Trophy anecdote proves why India will miss Dhoni in Dubai

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner. The tournament will begin on February 19 with the opener between Pakistan and New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and co are looking to bring back the trophy India once won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Who can forget the 2013 final between India and England, played under gloomy weather conditions? For most of England's batting innings, India looked down and out. Still, Dhoni's inspired leadership in the final few overs ensured India walked away with the trophy and white blazers. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England. (Getty )

The 2013 Champions Trophy final between India and England was reduced to 20-overs-per-side after rain played spoilsport. Owing to Virat Kohli's 43-run knock off 34 balls, India posted 129/7.

Dhoni introduced spin pretty early on, and Ravichandran Ashwin has now revealed a valuable tip he received from the then India captain to get the better of Jonathan Trott in the sixth over of the innings.

Ashwin revealed that Dhoni asked him to bowl around the wicket and that this tactic would ensure Trott gets stumped. The former India spinner said he still could not believe how the wicketkeeper-batter was able to predict that.

"I still remember Mahi bhai came up to me and said, ‘Don’t bowl over the stumps to Trott; bowl from around the wicket. He’ll try to play on the leg side, and if the ball spins, he’ll get stumped.’ I still can’t believe how he predicted that," Ashwin said on JioHotstar's 'Unbeaten: Dhoni's Dynamites'.

How did Ashwin dismiss Jonathan Trott?

Ashwin's delivery turned down the leg side, and Trott fell outside his ground. Dhoni was super quick to take off the bails. Trott fell over as he tried to flick the ball towards the leg side.

The ball eventually turned away from him for a wide, but Dhoni could pull off a sharp stumping.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara formed a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket in the final against India, and the duo looked set to take England over the line. However, an inspired bowling chance from Dhoni resulted in the duo's quick wickets.

Ishant Sharma, who leaked runs in his first spell, returned with a bang to help India register a famous victory at Edgbaston.

Coming back to the Champions Trophy 2025, India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and co will play their first match on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.