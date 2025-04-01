Can't send MS Dhoni the wrong message: Critics bluntly fired 'don't push him' warning as retirement rumour addressed

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, on Tuesday, jumped to MS Dhoni's defence as the India legend faced criticism for his new role in the Chennai Super Kings setup after he walked out to bat at No. 9 in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gayle sent a sharp warning to Dhoni's critics as he urged the former Chennai captain to extend his IPL stint even amid the growing calls for retirement. MS Dhoni has been criticised for his role in CSK team(HT_PRINT)

Dhoni has been subject to criticism since walking out to bat at No. 9 for Chennai last Friday at the Chepauk, where he smashed a fiery 16-ball 30*. Even though CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that the reason behind the uncertainty over Dhoni's batting number was his continued struggle with a knee injury, for which he had undergone surgery in 2023, it did not sit well with experts and fans, some of which feel Chennai should move on from the wicketkeeper-batter.

Speaking to Insidesport, Gayle warned critics to be mindful of their words and reminded them that Dhoni's contribution to CSK and IPL will remain unmatched.

"With Dhoni, he brings a lot of value to the IPL. You want to see him as long as possible and want him to stay. You don't want to push him. When you start to hear that noise, people are going to send a wrong message to such a great player and a great person. You don't want to send such a message to a guy like Dhoni because he brings so much value in IPL," he said.

Responding to the criticism of his batting position, Gayle reminded them of his wicketkeeping prowess before saying he wouldn't mind even if he bats at No. 11.

"His wicketkeeping is still one of the best, he is still very sharp. It is about how he plays for the team and how they are going to use him. Everybody wants to see Dhoni. So, it doesn't matter where he bats for me, even at number 11, as long as people get a glimpse of Dhoni, still to be a part of CSK and the IPL," Gayle added.

'If Dhoni goes from IPL...'

Gayle also warned that if Dhoni retires from the league, the IPL, not just Chennai Super Kings, could see its value dip.

"For someone who has won the championship so many times, if he goes from the IPL, it will take a little bit of drop. What he has done for his franchise it is fantastic. Wherever CSK plays in India, it is all about the Whistle Podu. That is the power and that is what he brings to the IPL," the former RCB batter said.