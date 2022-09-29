Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Can't understand why people are blasting KL Rahul': Ex-India cricketer after opener's patient fifty in 1st T20I vs SA

'Can't understand why people are blasting KL Rahul': Ex-India cricketer after opener's patient fifty in 1st T20I vs SA

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has come out in defence of KL Rahul. Chopra weighed in on the approach by the right hander and praised him for playing according to the situation and the pitch conditions in the first T20I against South Africa.

KL Rahul(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Cricket fans have targetted India opener batter KL Rahul over his low strike rate in recent games. The 30-year old played a match-winning knock of 51 runs off 56 balls in the 1st T20I between India and South Africa but at a strike rate of under hundred. Rahul's innings was a gritty one in bowling friendly conditions but it was overshadowed by the blitzkrieg form Suryakumar Yadav who scored a half-century at a great strike rate of 151.52.

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has come out in defence of Rahul. Chopra weighed in on the approach of the right hander and praised him for playing according to the situation and the pitch conditions.

"People are just blasting Rahul for his knock, I can't understand why. If you are chasing only 107, and the conditions are difficult, why will the batter look to hit? It is okay to score ugly runs as well, it takes courage and guts," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"Had he decided to start striking the ball and got out instead of settling, then that would have been irresponsible. He batted really well, in my opinion: respected the conditions and the situation and played accordingly. So please cut him some slack," added the former India batsman.

In the 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, India had a terrible start to their 107-run chase as the men in blue lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. At the end of powerplay, the hosts registered their lowest score at just 17/1. Rahul had faced 26 deliveries in the powerplay but could score just 11 runs. The right hander then played second fiddle to Suryakumar who smashed runs at an explosive strike rate irrespective of the conditions on offer.

