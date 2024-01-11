'Can't write off Samson after the 100 he scored': Raina's 'X factor' call on IND's 'toughest competition' in T20WC team

Amid the debate over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to the T20I format, just five months before the World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, former India cricketer Suresh Raina was quick to point out the growing competition for one single slot for the eventual squad for the ICC event in June, making it the "toughest" position in the side. With as many as five probable candidates, Raina referred to the battle for the wicketkeeping position. While Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked for the role in the three-match contest against Afghanistan that begins from Thursday in Mohali, the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant stand in the fray for the position. However, Raina has put his weight behind Samson after the stunning century he scored against South Africa in the ODI series last month. Suresh Raina backs Sanju Samson for wicketkeeping role in India's T20 World Cup squad

Following Pant's tragic car accident in December 2022, which left him out of action, Ishan emerged as the first-choice option while Samson was also given an opportunity for the tour of Ireland. However, the latter was snubbed for the two series India played after the ODI World Cup final in November, with Jitesh given the first preference ahead of Ishan.

The left-hander was later excluded for the Afghanistan series, after he had reportedly taken a break from cricket citing mental fatigue, while Samson, who scored his maiden international ton in the ODI series against the Proteas, was brought back into the scheme of things with Jitesh being retained. Amid this, Rahul never earned a call back from the selectors for any of the T20I games India played since his last appearance in the World Cup semifinal in November 2022 against England, while Pant is hopeful of a return in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, although there are doubts about his wicketkeeping abilities.

On Thursday, in an interaction with the media ahead of India's opener against Afghanistan, Raina, who will be an expert with JioCinema and Sports18 through the duration of the series, told Hindustan Times that while he does not see any significant change in the current squad with T20 World Cup in mind, he awaits a big call to be taken by head coach Rahul Dravid and the selectors over the wicketkeeping position.

"I feel there will be tough competition for the wicketkeeping slot. Rishabh Pant will become fit, KL Rahul will return, Samson and Jitesh are already there, Ishan Kishan is also there. That position will become very important," he said.

When stressed on whether Samson could fill that role given that he has been brought back into the T20 World Cup scheme of things after being excluded for the contests against Australia and South Africa, the Chennai Super Kings legend, while backing the 29-year-old, reckoned that he could emerge as an 'X factor' for India in the ICC event.

"You cannot write off Samson after the hundred he scored in the ODI match against South Africa. He is a fearless batter, a good wicketkeeper and a captaincy material. He has always performed every time he is given an opportunity. Then there is Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. There will be a big call. But I would prefer Samson because in the middle overs, he plays excellent pick-up shots. I guess IPL will also play a crucial role in the selection process but the Afghanistan series would be a big opportunity for him. He could be the X-factor for India in the World Cup," he said.