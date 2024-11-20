Captain Bumrah to spring in a huge surprise, pick Ashwin ahead of Jadeja, hand debut to Nitish Reddy in Perth: Report

The Indian team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, could pull off a surprise in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth. Contrary to popular belief, India might play Ravichandran Ashwin as the lone spinner ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, reported The Indian Express on Wednesday morning. The change in the think tank's stance came because of the presence of at least three left-handers in the Australian batting unit. India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate(AP)

With Australia set to offer a green top at the Optus Stadium for the series opener, both India and Australia are likely to keep four seam-bowling options. Unlike Australia, who only have Nathan Lyon in the squad as a specialist spinner, the choice is not that simple when it comes to picking a spin-bowling all-rounder for India.

Over the years, India's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder in overseas conditions has mostly been Ravindra Jadeja due to his superior batting record in bouncy conditions, but that might change in Perth.

Debut for Nitish Kumar Reddy

India are likely to go ahead with three specialist fast bowlers, one specialist spinner in Ashwin and a seam-bowling all-rounder, the report added. The presence of Nitish Kumar Reddy makes India's choice easier. India did not have an out-and-out seam-bowling all-rounder the last time they toured Australia. This time, the youngster from Andhra Pradesh, who impressed with his bowling during the match simulation, is likely to get the Test cap.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion as the fourth seamer takes away the headache of picking the better batter among Ashwin, Jadeja and Sundar. The Indian team management can focus on a spinner who can also be used as an attacking option against the Australian left-handers - Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Alex Carey - as the Test match progresses.

"The new team management under head coach Gautam Gambhir seems to believe in match-ups. When India played New Zealand at home a few weeks ago, they called up Washington after initially not selecting him, looking at the Kiwis batting lineup, which also had a variety of left-handers at the top, the report added.

Ashwin's superb record against Australia's best batter, Steve Smith, is another factor that might tilt the balance towards India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Ashwin, in his decorated career, has played only 10 Test matches Down Under. He has taken 39 wickets at an average of 42.15.

The specialist seamers are set to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. There was a possibility of Harshit Rana getting the Test cap, but if Team India wants to play Ashwin in the XI, then picking a fourth seamer who can bat becomes imperative.