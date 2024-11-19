Pitch greener or outfield? First look of Perth pitch for India vs Australia Test terrifying for Kohli and other batters

One glance and you would miss the pitch. Separating the pitch from the outfield was a difficult task on Tuesday morning. That's how green it is, as if now. The first look of the pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth is here and it does not seem promising for the batters. Based on photographs shared by reporters in Perth, it's covered with live grass, which is being watered to make sure it doesn't dry out quickly. Expect a lot of seam movement, pace and bounce. First look of the Perth pitch(RevSportz)

To be honest, this was not entirely unexpected, primarily for two reasons. This is the first time in close to 80 years that India is starting off their Australia tour with a Test match in Perth, a place historically known for its spicy pitches. Although the old WACA stadium deserves credit for that, the newly built Optus Stadium, which did not host a single Test during India's last visit, is not doing that reputation any harm.

Secondly, Australia have changed their stance since their defeat to India at home three years ago. They have started leaving a significant amount of grass on their drop-in pitches, making it heavily induscive for fast bowling.

What may seem like terrifying news for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli, and Steve Smith is a welcome sight for Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, and other pacers from India and Australia.

If the grass is not trimmed off closer to the Test match, then it should not be surprising if both India and Australia opt for a four-pronged pace attack.

Problems for India

India play Australia in a five Tests series for the first time in more than 30 years. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Friday in Perth after India's first red-ball series defeat at home in more than a decade exposed the visitors' growing vulnerabilities.

India won 2-1 against Australia on both of their last two Test tours but suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home to New Zealand last month.

India have a few problems to deal with very early in the series. They will be without their captain, Rohit Sharma, for the series opener in Perth. Rohit is still in India, having decided to stay back for the birth of his second child. He will join the squad before the second Test in Adelaide. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side in Rohit's absence.

The Indian captain's unavailability also means Yashasvi Jaiswal will get a new opening partner. That, in all likelihood, will be KL Rahul. The problems don't end there for India's top-order. Their designated No.3, Shubman Gill, was ruled out of the first Test due to a fracture in his left thumb. He sustained the injury during a practice game against India a few days ago.

On top of that, Virat Kohli has a prolonged dry run. The former India captain has not been at his best in red-ball cricket for a long time now.