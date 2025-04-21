‘Captain the… waha pe bhi ban hogaye, semi-final mar gaya’: Dhawan brutally roasts Rayudu as MI hand CSK a hiding

IPL 2025 is currently in full flow and this season the broadcasters have presented some fresh faces in the commentary box and expert panel. Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu are among the fresh faces. Rayudu last played in the IPL 2023 final against GT, which CSK won. Meanwhile, Dhawan played his last IPL match in the previous season. Shikhar Dhawan brutally roasted Ambati Rayudu.(Twitter)

The pair have been teammates for India in both senior and youth level. Most notably, they were part of India’s squad in the 2004 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, where Rayudu was also captain. Speaking with Aakash Chopra and Rayudu, Dhawan revealed a hilarious story about Rayudu and it left everyone in splits.

India lost to Pakistan in the semi-finals and Rayudu was absent in that match. He was banned for the game after breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in an earlier fixture, and received a one-match ban. He was reported for misdemeanour, excessive time-wasting.

Speaking on Star Sports, Dhawan revealed, “Ambati Rayudu ka bahut bada naam tha U19 mai. Humare captain the U19 World Cup mei aur waha pe bhi ban hogaye the, humara semi-final mar gaya (Ambati Rayudu was a big name in U19 cricket. He was our captain in U19 World Cup and he got banned there also ahead of the semi-final, and we lost).”

Reacting to Dhawan’s statement, Chopra couldn’t control his laughter and Rayudu, initially annoyed, also joined in. Dhawan’s joke can also be interpreted as a reminder of Rayudu’s infamous BCCI ban back in 2007, when he played at the rebel ICL. It wasn’t approved by the BCCI, and a warning was issued to all players, officials to not participate in the league. He played for the Hyderabad Heroes from 2007 to 2008, and was banned by the BCCI during that period. In 2009, BCCI granted relief to 79 ICL players, including Rayudu, and he also returned to Ranji Trophy action.

During his playing career, Rayudu hit the national spotlight when he was notably dropped from India’s 2019 World cup squad, and as a joke even Iceland Cricket Board offered him a spot in their team. In 2019 when he was dropped from the WC squad, he also took a dig at the selectors, after they picked Vijay Shankar.

He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2019. Meanwhile, he retired from IPL in 2023. After retiring from IPL, he was included in the Texas Super Kings squad for the inaugural Major League Cricket season.