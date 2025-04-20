Ex-India star was approached for match-fixing: BCCI bans former Mumbai T20 League franchise co-owner

Taking a stand against match-fixing, BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra banned the former co-owner of a Mumbai T20 League franchise, Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah. Bhamrah has been banned for making a corrupt approach to city players Dhawal Kulkarni and Bhavin Thakkar during the tournament’s 2019 edition. In the past, Bhamrah was also associated with the now defunct GT20 Canada, and is no longer a part of Mumbai T20 League. The T20 League was revived this year after it was suspended during Covid-19, following the 2019 season. He was co-owner of SoBo Supersonics. The BCCI has banned a former Mumbai T20 League franchise co-owner.(Getty)

The length of the ban has not been mentioned in the order copy, but it is expected to be between five years to a life ban, in accordance to BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Code.

What does the order copy state?

The order copy states, “Upon completion of investigation, ACU submitted its report and wherein it recommended that respondent be charged with article 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.1 read with article 2.5.1 and article 2.5.2 of BCCI Anti Corruption Code (hereinafter the 'Code') for participants.

“ACU further recommended that appropriate orders may be passed against the respondent under the provisions of Article 4 and Article 5 of the Code.”

The order copy also mentions a person named Sonu Vasan approached Thakkar to fix matches, and was sent by Bhamrah. Bhamrah was referred to as “Paaji” by the players. Meanwhile, regarding Kulkarni, the order remarks that the “statement was recorded by the ACU”.

“Transcript of the conversation shows that Sonu Vasan offered money and other benefits to Bhavin Thakkar at the behest of the respondent. Upon meriting the entire offer that he made on behalf of the respondent, Sonu Vasan told Bhavin Thakkar whatever call Thakkar wishes to take in the matter, Vasan would relay it back to the respondent.

“Even prior to Thakkar's denial to be a part of wrongdoing, Vasan also mentioned that he was asked by 'Paaji' that incase Thakkar's reply was in the affirmative to the offer of under-performing/wrongdoing, 'Paaji' has asked that he i.e. the respondent could in fact be joined in on the same telephone call.”