Caribbean Premier League: Kieron Pollard goes to St Lucia Stars, Associates strike big

Kieron Pollard, the skipper of the Barbados Tridents who led the team to the title in the 2015 Caribbean Premier League, has found a new home as he was picked up the St.Lucia Stars in the 2018 player draft for the West Indies Twenty20 league held in London on Thursday.

Pollard, who has been part of the Barbados Tridents ever since the start of the Caribbean Premier League in 2013, was picked up for USD 130,000 by the franchise which finished at the bottom in the previous edition.

Apart from Pollard, Lendl Simmons was picked as one of the marquee players for the franchise for USD 160,000 while they also included Australian star Twenty20 all-rounder D’Arcy Short, who was recently selected in the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo were retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders respectively for USD 160,000. Martin Guptill, who smashed a 49-ball century against Australia in Auckland during the recently concluded Twenty20 tri-series and was part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, will play for Barbados Tridents in 2018.

Andre Russell, who missed the 2017 edition after he was banned for one year for doping, was picked by Jamaica Tallawahs. The dashing West Indies all-rounder is all set to make his return back to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sandeep Lamichhane became the first Nepal player to be picked in the Indian Premier League by the Delhi Daredevils, was taken by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (Getty Images)

Associates gain

The Caribbean Premier League also some notable buys among Associate nations. The big news was the inclusion of Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Lamichhane, who became the first Nepal player to be picked in the Indian Premier League by the Delhi Daredevils, was taken by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The other notable buy was 17-year-old Afghanistan legspinner Qais Ahmad, who claimed 14 wickets in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand and took 4/33 to knock the hosts out in the quarter-final.

The only notable surprise was the exclusion of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan legspin sensation from the draft. According to ESPNCricinfo, the Caribbean Premier League had reportedly told the franchises that Rashid would be available only at the start and end of the tournament. Afghanistan is scheduled to play a series against Ireland in August, followed by the Asia Cup in September.

Rashid had played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous edition and took a hat-trick against Jamaica Tallawahs, which was the first in the history of the tournament.

Squads after player draft:

Barbados Tridents: Martin Guptill, Shakib Al Hasan, Hashim Amla, Dwayne Smith, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Dominic Drakes, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Malik, Chadwick Walton, Cameron Delport, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Jason Mohammed, Luke Ronchi, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Shimron Hetmyer, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, David Miller, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell, Samuel Badree, Kemar Roach, Glenn Phillips, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Johnson Charles, Steven Taylor, Kennar Lewis, Steven Jacobs, Oshane Thomas, Elmore Hutchinson, Kirstan Kallicharan

St Lucia Stars: Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, D’Arcy Short, Darren Sammy, Rumman Raees, Andre Fletcher, Mitch McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Niroshan Dickwella, Rakheem Cornwall, Qais Ahmad, Kavem Hodge, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Dasun Shanaka, Chris Lamont, Obed McCoy, Jaskaran Malhotra, Odean Smith

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Mahmudullah, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Cooper, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Graeme Cremer, Fabian Allen, Sandeep Lamichanne, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Glen Javelle

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Khary Pierre, Ronsford Beaton, Junior Dala, Javon Searles, Terrance Hinds, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Philip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo