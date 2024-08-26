Carlos Brathwaite unleashes fury after controversial dismissal, angrily smashes helmet for a ‘six’ in T10 league match

Carlos Brathwaite is known for his big-hitting prowess and last week, the West Indian did show his explosive tendencies; although this time, it wasn't the ball that sailed over the ropes. It was his helmet. Carlos Brathwaite smashes his helmet(X)

The West Indian all-rounder, playing in the Cayman Islands T10, was at the receiving end of a decision seemingly gone wrong and couldn't resist expressing his frustration on his head-gear. His team, New York Strikers, who batted first, managed 104-8 in their allotted ten overs, with Brathwaite coming in at No.7. He had already struck a six and was on seven off four deliveries when he attempted a pull shot off Josh Little.

However, the ball deflected off his shoulder and was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Dunk, leading to an appeal that saw the umpire raise his finger, much to Brathwaite’s dismay.

The dismissal left Brathwaite visibly frustrated, and he momentarily lingered on the pitch before slowly making his way towards the boundary. The disappointment was evident as Brathwaite dragged himself off the field. In a strong display of emotion from the all-rounder, Brathwaite removed his helmet and, with a powerful swing of his bat, sent it flying beyond the boundary rope.

However, the Strikers eventually secured a narrow eight-run win over the Grand Canyon Jaguars, restricting them to 96/5. Brathwaite also bowled two overs in the game, conceding 16 runs without a wicket.

The West Indian is a regular feature in T10 and T20 franchise leagues across the globe, and has been out of contention for national selection since over five years.

Brathwaite is best remembered for his blitzkrieg in the 2016 T20 World Cup final against England; with 24 runs required off the final over, Brathwaite smashed Ben Stokes for four straight sixes to seal an epic comeback win for the Windies.