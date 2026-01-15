‘Caused mockery, created a sense of humiliation’: Mohammad Rizwan urged to ‘return home’ after being retired out in BBL

Mohammad Rizwan’s treatment in the Big Bash League, where the wicketkeeper-batter was made to retire out by the Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Thunder on Monday, has triggered a storm back in Pakistan, with several former players urging him to leave the tournament and return home. Rizwan struggled during his inning of 26 off 23 balls before the Renegades pulled the plug. Although retiring a batter out in T20 leagues is not rare, Rizwan became the first overseas player in the Big Bash League to be called back in the middle of the innings. Mohammad Rizwan struggled during his 23-ball stay (AFP)

During a discussion on the GTV Sports, ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal was asked to share his views on what transpired with Rizwan, who happens to be a former World Cup captain. The host began the discussion, reminding Akmal of an incident that once occurred with Younis Khan, but at the same time also touched upon Rizwan’s swindling strike-rate, which led to the call.

Akmal agrees "You have talked extensively on your shows and YouTube about how Babar and Rizwan must improve their strike rates. What happened to Rizwan has not only caused mockery worldwide but has also created a sense of humiliation. Some are even saying Rizwan should leave the league and return home. During the first season of the IPL, Younis Khan was kept on the bench while playing alongside you for the Rajasthan Royals. He famously stated, 'I am the captain of Pakistan; I will not sit on the bench. You must send me back with respect.' We have seen players stand up for themselves like that."

Rizwan and Babar, who starred in Pakistan’s 10-wicket drubbing of India, have lost their T20 mojo, with both returning disappointing scores in the BBL. In eight matches this season, Rizwan has scored 167 runs, whereas Babar’s figures read even worse with 154 runs, including two half-centuries. Akmal admitted that Rizwan needs to work on his strike-rate to keep up with the rising demands of T20 cricket.

"Absolutely. I also believe this should not happen; he is our top player and a proven performer. However, you have to realise how fast these leagues are. Every country is now following the modern-day approach to cricket, so it is vital to develop yourself accordingly. Rizwan has been playing with the same mindset since he started in T20s. In Australia, they view the game through a specific lens. We have seen similar tactical moves in the ILT20 and the IPL," he mentioned.