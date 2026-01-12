Mohammed Rizwan called back, retired out in BBL amid batting struggle: Renegades pull the cruel trigger against Thunder

Mohammad Rizwan’s first Big Bash League stint produced one of the most uncomfortable images of the season on Monday night: a set batter walking off mid-innings, not injured, but effectively substituted because his strike-rate was deemed too slow. Mohammad Rizwan for the Melbourne Renegades. (X images)

Playing for the Melbourne Renegades against the Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Rizwan was retired out on 26 off 23 balls in the 18th over of the Renegades’ innings. The call came with the visitors trying to squeeze a bigger finish out of the last 12 deliveries, and with the middle order already exposed after a shaky start that left them 90 for 4 in the 11th over.

Mohammad Rizwan helped stabilise the innings and keep the Renegades on course for a competitive total, but the tempo never fully shifted into the death-over mode. With the score 154 for 5 in 18 overs, captain Will Sutherland asked Rizwan to leave - a move that is legal but still rare in mainstream cricket. Under the Laws of Cricket, a batter who retires for reasons other than injury, illness or an unavoidable cause is recorded as “retired out”, and can only resume the innings with the opposition captain’s consent - effectively making a tactical retirement a one-way call.

Also Read: Move over Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya: KL Rahul quietly redefined ODI finishing as India searched for the next MS Dhoni If the plan was a late surge, it didn’t land. Sutherland walked in and was run out for 1, while the Renegades managed only 16 runs across the last two overs to finish on 170 for 8. Thunder’s chase later turned into a DLS equation after rain intervened, and the home side held their nerve to get home at 140 for 6 in 15.2 overs, with 11 balls to spare.

For Rizwan, the episode also underlined a broader theme of his BBL campaign: output versus expectation. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has found starts without consistently converting them into the rapid scoring bursts franchises crave from an overseas top-order slot. In a competition increasingly driven by match-up planning and boundary percentage, anchors are expected to accelerate decisively at the back end, and captains are now more willing to make cold, situational calls when they believe the innings needs instant shift.

Tactically, “retired out” has appeared more often in the franchise leagues over the past few seasons, but it remains a headline-grabbing call because it sits somewhere between strategy and stigma. It is not the same as “retired hurt”, which covers genuine injury or incapacity. This one is a straight message: we need a different skill set for the last few balls.

The Renegades’ decision will split opinion. Some will see it as a harsh public verdict on a batter’s intent; others will argue it’s simply the newest lever in the format where every delivery is decisive. Either way, the sight of a global T20 regular being retired out for strike-rate concerns showed how quickly the margins, and the patience are shrinking.