Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
Central Delhi Kings sail into DPL play-offs

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 07:13 pm IST

Batting first, the Kings set the tone with a powerful batting performance, piling up 197/5 in just 18 overs.

Central Delhi Kings sealed a play-off spot in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) defeating Purani Dilli 6 by 104 runs (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed clash here.

Central Delhi Kings sealed the DPL 2025 play-off spot
Batting first, the Kings set the tone with a powerful batting performance, piling up 197/5 in just 18 overs.

Despite losing wicketkeeper Kaushal Suman early for 5 (7), opener Yash Dhull — continuing his fine run of form — anchored the innings with a fluent half-century. He combined with Yugal Saini (28 off 20) for a steady 57-run partnership before they were sent back.

Skipper Jonty Sidhu (28 off 16) and Aditya Bhandari (17 off 11) kept the scoreboard ticking, but it was Aryan Rana’s late blitz that provided the fireworks.

Rana’s unbeaten 42 off just 14 balls, studded with explosive stroke play, powered the Kings to a formidable total. For Purani Dilli 6, Rajneesh Dadar returned with bowling figures of 3/40 in his four overs.

In reply, Purani Dilli 6 never found their footing against a disciplined Kings attack. Money Grewal and Arun Pundir struck early blows, removing Rushal Saini (0) and Samarth Seth, before skipper Vansh Bedi's cameo of 14 off 6 was cut short by Pundir. At 44/3 in 6 overs, rain interrupted play and the target was revised to 174 in 15 overs.

The break did little to revive Dilli 6’s fortunes.

