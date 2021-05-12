'Chahal struggling, Kuldeep lacking confidence': Kaneria names youngster who should have been in India's WTC Final squad

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels that India may have picked a strong Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand but not having a wrist spinner in the lot is slightly concerning.

Last week, the BCCI announced a 20-man squad for the WTC final and a five-match series against England from August 4. The selectors picked four finger spinners but didn’t include any leg-spinner. Kaneria stated that having a wrist spinner in the squad could have yielded positive results for Team Indian in English conditions.

“India has selected quite a strong team. Overall, their squad is good. But the thing to note is that they have not selected a wrist spinner. They have finger spinners – Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja – but they don’t have a wrist spinner - a right arm leg-spinner,” Kaneria told PTI.

Kaneria, who had represented English county side Essex, said conditions in England are conducive for leg-break bowlers.

“Where there are seam conditions, a leg spinner is very useful and that's why I had a successful tenure when I played county cricket. So, it is a little concerning that there is no leg spinner in the team. Finger spinners can contain but having a finger spinner and a wrist spinner can make an impact on the team,” Kaneria added.

Kaneria was of the opinion that leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could have been a useful addition to the Indian team. Chahar has been in hot form for the Mumbai Indians over the last two editions in the IPL and made his India debut earlier this year during the three T20Is against England. Kaneria reckons with Yuzvendra Chahal lacking the same ruthlessness and doubts persisting over the road ahead for Kuldeep Yadav, Chahar could be the man for India in the future and the ideal candidate to be groomed for that role.

“Rahul Chahar, his height, the way he delivers the ball, he should have been in the team. New Zealand has Ish Sodhi, a tall leg spinner and Virat Kohli always struggles against a leg spinner as we saw it with (Adam) Zampa. So, I feel if there is a place open for a leg spinner than Chahar, who has played for Mumbai Indians and India and has performed well, has googly, flipper and leg-spin, could have been useful,” Kaneria said.

“(White ball specialist) Yuzvendra Chahal is a senior bowler but he is struggling with form, Kuldeep Yadav is lacking confidence so Chahar is one player, who can be groomed for Test cricket as well and he can be very useful.”