Chakravarthy can create the leverage India need

He has played here as a Kolkata Knight Rider to bowl them to victories in tight IPL matches. Over several seasons, he turned this Eden pitch into his small laboratory—honing deception, altering speeds, and disguising spin while building a reputation as one of the tournament’s most inscrutable bowlers. This isn’t the IPL though. It’s a Super Eights match against the West Indies that carries the tension of a quarterfinal.

This West Indies lineup is not built to accumulate quietly. It accelerates. It targets the middle overs, where spin often dictates tempo. Batters like Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell are comfortable extending their reach against slow bowling, capable of turning length balls into boundary deliveries. Their method is uncomplicated—if the ball is in range, if it’s in their arc, it has to be sent beyond the boundary. Chakravarthy is the key to stopping that.

Not that India’s fast bowlers can’t challenge the West Indies early. But once the field spreads and the Powerplay ends, the responsibility narrows toward Chakravarthy and the other spinners during a phase of the game that power hitters increasingly target.

Chakravarthy’s role is not simply to take wickets, but to check the run rate, alter the rhythm and make risk feel mandatory. That task is as psychological as it is technical. And India have used him pretty well.

“I think it’s pretty standard how we’ve utilised Varun so far,” said Ryan ten Doeschate at the press conference on Saturday. “You know, he bowls one in the Powerplay. He’s our attacking option as well. And we’re also aware that teams are starting to play him a little differently now. So we have some other strategies to deploy him in different facets of the game. But generally speaking, he’s someone we turn to for wickets and he’s been really good at that and expect more of the same tomorrow.”

In T20 cricket, familiarity is an advantage measured in subtleties. Chakravarthy has played on a range of Eden Gardens pitches, he knows which end tends to hold up a fraction longer under lights, how to exploit the dimensions of the ground to extract a false shot. More importantly, he understands how the surface changes once dew settles into the grass. And there will be dew. Having bowled enough overs here to sense, almost instinctively, when a batter is preparing to charge or sit deep in the crease, Chakravarthy is in a unique position.

This format is all about margins. And in recent matches, India’s bowling has occasionally drifted in those margins. South Africa was a matchup gone all wrong on every front possible. Against Zimbabwe on Thursday, a large first-innings total did not prevent periods of looseness. Expect a side like the West Indies that is constructed on force with deeper reserves of power, to be less forgiving. This is where Chakravarthy’s variations—the quicker skidder, the ball that drops shorter than expected, the one that grips and turns late—could come handy.

In the IPL, he has often succeeded by compressing options, presenting batters with deliveries that look hittable but behave otherwise. The margin between control and chaos, however, is slim. This is why it’s pertinent for India to know whether they want to introduce Chakravarthy in the Powerplay. The surface is expected to be true rather than one that offers sharp turn.

In such conditions, Chakravarthy’s variation can be devastating. He never turns the ball much, but can take the ball away from the batter, into him, or just make it go straight—all from the same release action. These are small acts that accumulate into leverage. If Chakravarthy can create that leverage, India’s path to the semifinals could become clearer.

Chakravarthy’s journey has not followed a straight line. Injuries and selection shifts have tested his place in India’s white-ball plans. Kolkata was where he could return every season to dispel that doubt by refining his craft. Now the stage is global, even if the turf is not unfamiliar. And even though it might offer Chakravarthy a sliver of comfort, he knows only perfect execution will decide whether this homecoming becomes a turning point or a footnote in India’s World Cup journey.