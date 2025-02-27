Menu Explore
Champions Trophy 2025: Centurions galore as batters dominate tournament

ANI |
Feb 27, 2025 04:02 AM IST

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has turned into a festival of centuries, with batters making the most of favourable conditions to light up the tournament. This edition has already witnessed 11 centuries, the highest in a single Champions Trophy, surpassing the previous records of 10 tons in 2002 and 2017.

Champions Trophy 2025: Centurions galore as batters dominate tournament
From the very first match, the tone was set as Will Young and Tom Latham powered New Zealand to victory over Pakistan with commanding hundreds. Their centuries ensured the Black Caps started their campaign on a strong note.

The run-fest continued in the second game when Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scored a magnificent century against the mighty Indian bowling attack. However, India's response was just as dominant, with Shubman Gill smashing a ton of his own to keep the contest alive.

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton joined the century club in the third game, delivering a crucial hundred against Afghanistan, further showcasing the dominance of batters in this edition.

The fourth encounter turned into a thrilling run chase as Australia successfully hunted down England's 352-run target. Josh Inglis anchored the chase with a century, but before him, England's Ben Duckett had set the stage ablaze with a ton in the first innings.

In the most anticipated clash of the tournament the India vs Pakistan showdown Virat Kohli proved his class once again, notching up a crucial hundred to guide India in the all-important contest. His ton reaffirmed his ability to shine on the grandest stages.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra further cemented his growing reputation in world cricket with a sublime 112 against Bangladesh, securing the Kiwis a confirmed spot in the semi-finals.

Adding to the list of centurions, England's Joe Root scripted a special moment with his 17th ODI hundred against Afghanistan, marking his first ODI ton in six years. His innings was a reminder of his enduring class and ability to rise to the occasion.

With the tournament still underway, the batters have clearly dominated proceedings, and if the trend continues, this Champions Trophy might go down as the most run-filled edition in history.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

