Champions Trophy 2025: Tanzim, Nahid Rana lead pace attack but middle-order a huge concern - Bangladesh's SWOT analysis

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner. The eight-team ICC event will get underway on February 19 with the opening fixture between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Bangladesh, who reached the semi-finals of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, are placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and India. The Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led side will begin their campaign against India on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh will open Champions Trophy campaign against India on February 20. (PTI)

Bangladesh are a team in transition in the white-ball formats after the exit of world-beaters such as Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. The team is centred around Shanto. However, the left-handed batter is woefully out of form. The middle order has experienced pros like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, and it will boil down to these two if Bangladesh are to have any chance of making the semi-final.

The best part of the squad is the fast-bowling attack. Led by Taskin Ahmed, the attack comprises Tanzim Hasan and the raw pace of Nahid Rana. Mustafizur Rahman is also in the mix. However, the spin bowling isn't what it used to be back then.

Bangladesh's fielding also leaves a lot to be desired. Ahead of the match against India, Shanto has made it clear that his side will play in the tournament to become champions. "We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions. All eight teams deserve to be champions in this tournament. They are all quality teams. I believe our team has the ability. No one will feel extra pressure," said Shanto.

Recent form:

Bangladesh head into the Champions Trophy with poor form in ODIs. Recently, the side lost 0-3 against West Indies. In all three games, West Indies chased down targets, and the last ODI saw Bangladesh losing the contest even after putting up more than 320 runs on the board.

Before the series against West Indies, Bangladesh also lost the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh won just two of its nine matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing eighth in the points table.

Bangladesh's Champions Trophy group schedule:

vs India, February 20, Dubai

vs New Zealand, February 24, Rawalpindi

vs Pakistan, February 27, Rawalpindi

Bangladesh's best XI:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh's full squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana