India Champions Trophy squad announcement: Selectors likely to announce squad by January 12, Live updates

India Champions Trophy squad announcement Live: After a disastrous end to the Test calendar, where India lost six of their last eight matches, winning just one, which included the unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, the focus will shift to white-ball cricket with the ICC Champions Trophy coming up. The tournament will begin from February 19 onwards in Pakistan, although India will reportedly play their matches in the UAE. ...Read More

ICC set January 12 as the last date to submit the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy and hence the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee are expected to reveal the 15-member team by the end of this week. Notably, the selectors and the BCCI officials are slated to meet at the Wankhede for a Special General Meeting in a bid to discuss the recently-ended Australia Test series and the upcoming white-ball contest at home against England. ICC also allowed all teams to make changes to their provisional squad by February 13.

Rohit Sharma is certain to lead the side, unless the selectors call for a drastic change in the wake of the Australia Test series. It is also to be seen if they retain Shubman Gill as the vice-captain or will Jasprit Bumrah take over the role. Not to forget, Hardik Pandya served as Rohit's deputy in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Selectors will also keep an eye on the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy where some of the contenders for the Champions Trophy squad and fringe options are participating.