Champions Trophy semi-final, final set to be shifted to UAE after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan: Report

The upcoming Champions Trophy which will be held in Pakistan in 2025 is currently facing trouble due to the Indian team reportedly refusing to fly to the neighbouring country for the showpiece event. According to a report by The Indian Express, the ICC had a virtual meeting recently, where a hybrid model was proposed to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the tournament, which will see India's three matches, a semifinal and the final played in a neutral country. India reportedly won't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI have reportedly been denied permission by the Indian government from sending the Indian team to Pakistan due to diplomatic relations between both countries. The PCB used a hybrid model for the Asia Cup last year, but have been rock-solid in their stance that they want the entire Champions Trophy to be played at Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Also, Sri Lanka Cricket Board cancelling their A team's tour of Pakistan hasn't helped PCB's cause. Also, former Pakistan captain and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently in jail, and authorities also arrested nearly 1,000 of his supporters recently. His supporters reportedly stormed the capital this week demanding his release.

One semi-final and final shifted to UAE?

In the meeting, the ICC decided on two plans. One plan is that out of the 15 matches, three of India's group matches, including against Pakistan, one semi-final and the final will be played in a neutral venue. Meanwhile, according to the second plan, if India doesn't qualify from the group stage, both the semi-final and final will take place in Pakistan.

According to the report, a vote will also be called and if the hybrid model gets majority backing, then it will be upto PCB to accept it or not. The ICC is also expected to finalise UAE as a venue as it will decrease the travel time for teams to travel between matches from Pakistan. Also, even if the hybrid model is voted for, the ICC will give time to PCB to get clearance from the Pakistan government.