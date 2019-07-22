Chandrayaan 2 launch: Virat Kohli tweets about ‘historic and proud moment’

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Monday, just like scores of other Indians, to celebrate the launch of India’s second lunar mission as Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched Chandrayaan-2 from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Monday, a week after the lift-off was aborted at the eleventh hour due to a technical snag.

Kohli took to twitter and wrote, “Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind.”

Kohli took to twitter and wrote, "Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind."

Kohli recently led India to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup in England, where they were beaten by New Zealand. He will be leading the team in next month’s tour of West Indies where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.

Not just Kohli, there were other from the Indian cricketing fraternity too who hailed ISRO’s great achievement. Laxman wrote, “Exemplary ! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2.”

Laxman wrote, "Exemplary ! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag too congratulate ISRO on the launch, “Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag too congratulate ISRO on the launch, "Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch."

The launcher of Chandrayaan-2, nicknamed ‘Bahubali’, measured 44metres in height. The three-stage vehicle is capable of launching 4-tonne class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The 20-hour countdown to the lift-off, a mission which has been described as one of the most complex ever undertaken by the space agency, had begun on Sunday at 6.43pm.

