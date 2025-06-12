Chaos at Lord's as Kyle Verreynne crashes into Pat Cummins, then falls and is given out after dramatic review

Pat Cummins created history at Lord’s as he helped Australia to a 74-run first innings lead, with a magical performance with ball in hand in the World Test Championship final. Cummins took figures of 6-26, but it was a spell after lunch on day two that did all the damage, as he took four South African wickets in quick succession in a one-man demolition act. Pat Cummins crashes into Kyle Verreynne of South Africa mid-appeal. Cummins would take the DRS review for this ball, with the wicketkeeper judged out on review.(Action Images via Reuters)

Cummins’ carnage, however, began in a slightly comical if concerning fashion. In his second over after lunch, Cummins got one to sharply seam inwards and strike South African wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne in his pads. Cummins appealed for the LBW, but was still running backwards while doing so — a move that forced him to accidentally crash into Verreynne while the latter set off for a single, his eyes also away from the bowler and following the ball.

Both players fell in a massive heap following the collision, with even the umpire reacting s he gave the decision as not-out. Cummins was unfazed by the crash, however, quickly getting to his feet and ensuring he took the review before the 15-second DRS timer ran out.

It proved to be the right decision, as hawkeye went on to show that it was hitting enough of the leg stump to show three reds. It was a wicket after South Africa had dominated the morning session, and returned the advantage to Australia.

Cummins with a cascade of wickets post-lunch

Cummins would capitalise within the same over, breaking South Africa’s last batting partnership by dismissing Marco Jansen on a duck. A leading edge was taken for a caught-and-bowled, heavily swinging the match in Australia’s favour.

Cummins wasn’t done for his afternoon yet, as a couple of overs later, he removed the set batter in David Bedingham with a classic fast bowler’s dismissal, catching a thin outside edge. That was Cummins’ fifth of the innings, making him only the fourth player to take a five-fer as captain at Lord’s.

After he removed Bedingham for 45, Australia made quick work of the tail, with Cummins wrapping up proceedings with a sharp bouncer at Kagiso Rabada, who had taken a five-fer of his own in the first innings. Cummins also reached 300 Test wickets with that scalp, and ensured his team were in cruise control of the match.