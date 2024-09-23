Chappell outlines India's ‘vital’ need during Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘The focus must be on ensuring…’

India's massive win against Bangladesh in the Chennai Test match was a big statement ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test saw plenty of big performances from the Indian camp. R Ashwin showed his batting skills in the first innings with a century. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took a four-wicket haul in the first innings. India started their home Test season with a typically dominant win over Bangladesh(AFP)

Then in the second innings, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant slammed sensational tons, while Ashwin bagged six wickets.

'The focus must be on keeping Bumrah, Pant fit'

Writing for ESPNCricinfo, Ian Chappell pointed out the importance of Pant and Bumrah, feeling that they would be key to India's bid for a historic third consecutive series win in Australia.

He wrote, “India's main goal should be to get as many players into form as possible while avoiding major injuries. However, the focus must be on ensuring the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.”

Pointing out the importance of Pant, he stated, “If Pant is at his best, he’s the ideal keeper for these conditions. A keeper must cover a lot of ground on both sides of the wicket.”

"A keeper who meets these demands not only enhances the team’s fielding but also allows slip fielders to spread wider and cover more ground," he added.

Chappell also felt that former head coach Ravi Shastri was key to Pant's improved glovework. The Australia legend noted that before his car crash, Pant had improved with the gloves due to an ultimatum from Shastri.

The 80-year-old also felt that Siraj's fitness, alongwith Bumrah, will be vital for India. "The fitness and form of both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj—the two standout pace bowlers from the last Australian tour—are vital. Bumrah leads the attack, and it’s essential that he remains fit and in form for the bulk of the five Tests," he said.

India defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test, and will be seeking for a clean sweep in the second fixture, which is scheduled to begin on September 27. Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place after the South Africa series. The first Test vs Australia will begin on November 22.