Sanju Samson’s comeback sparks frenzy in Chennai; Suryakumar Yadav unveils major Playing XI shake-up vs Zimbabwe

Team India rang in two significant changes to their playing XI for the crucial Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The heavy defeat to South Africa prompted a rethink, with the management opting to bring back Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in place of Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh. Sanju Samson has been slotted back in the playing XI against Zimbabwe. (PTI )

There had already been criticism over the decision to bench the vice-captain Axar in the previous game. Meanwhile, Rinku, who has endured an inconsistent campaign, had to briefly leave the squad during the break due to a family emergency, with his father hospitalised. With the must-win encounter set at Chepauk in Chennai, the team management turned to Samson’s experience and Axar’s all-round value in a bid to steady the side.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a calm and confident note after Zimbabwe chose to bowl first, backing his side to respond positively and play with freedom. Emphasising a relaxed dressing-room atmosphere and the importance of moving on from the previous result, he highlighted the leadership input of Hardik Pandya while also confirming two changes to the XI, including the return of Sanju Samson behind the stumps. The moment he announced Samson's inclusion, the stadium erupted in loud cheers.