Sanju Samson’s comeback sparks frenzy in Chennai; Suryakumar Yadav unveils major Playing XI shake-up vs Zimbabwe
With the must-win encounter set at Chepauk in Chennai, the team management turned to Sanju Samson’s experience against Zimbabwe.
Team India rang in two significant changes to their playing XI for the crucial Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The heavy defeat to South Africa prompted a rethink, with the management opting to bring back Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in place of Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.
There had already been criticism over the decision to bench the vice-captain Axar in the previous game. Meanwhile, Rinku, who has endured an inconsistent campaign, had to briefly leave the squad during the break due to a family emergency, with his father hospitalised. With the must-win encounter set at Chepauk in Chennai, the team management turned to Samson’s experience and Axar’s all-round value in a bid to steady the side.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a calm and confident note after Zimbabwe chose to bowl first, backing his side to respond positively and play with freedom. Emphasising a relaxed dressing-room atmosphere and the importance of moving on from the previous result, he highlighted the leadership input of Hardik Pandya while also confirming two changes to the XI, including the return of Sanju Samson behind the stumps. The moment he announced Samson's inclusion, the stadium erupted in loud cheers.
“Happy with the decision, we're looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Play the same way as you've been playing last whole year. Enjoy the game and forget everything. Be fearless. Two changes: Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku. Sanju will keep the wickets,” Surya said at the toss.
Also Read - Gautam Gambhir hit with scathing assessment as ex-England pacer brands India coach ‘hard to like’: ‘He’s very spiky’
India vs Zimbabwe Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.