Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming, IPL 2025: When, where to watch CSK vs KKR on TV and online

Chennai Super Kings fans aren’t used to watching their team lose, which is why it must be a huge shock to have seen the five-time champions of the IPL slip to four consecutive losses, close to the bottom of the IPL 2025 table. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot,(ANI)

CSK simply need to put wins on the board, otherwise it is likely to be a long and painful upcoming month of cricket, looking upwards from the foot of the table. Their attempts at rescuing something from this season will continue as they host Kolkata Knight Riders, a battle between two teams with eight IPL trophies between them, but only three wins in ten games this season.

This will be the fourth match of the season at Chepauk already, out of which CSK have so far only won one game, losing two. For a team which has historically made such a fortress out of their home stadium, in front of their home fans, it has been disappointing so far. Pulling off a result before their two-week long road journey to follow will be essential.

KKR, meanwhile, have just been inconsistent and unable to string wins together, going from phenomenal one week to toothless the next. They have to opportunity to capitalise on an out-of-sorts CSK by registering a win, and setting themselves up for a push higher up the table in coming weeks.

Here are all the streaming details for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025:

When will CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 will take place on Friday, April 11. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match be available?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.