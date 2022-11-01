Chetan Sharma gives verdict on Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant debate in T20 WC: 'In the middle of the tournament...'

Dinesh Karthik's struggle in the ongoing T20 World Cup has led to many veterans and experts questioning his position in the squad and logic behind captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid giving a longer rope to the veteran in place of Rishabh Pant. And his performance on Sunday, in the match where India had lost to South Africa, left many furious as well. Amid the criticisms, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma gave his verdict on the Karthik versus Pant debate for the T20 World Cup.

The debate has been for long with India trusting Karthik for his exploits in the death more than Pant's abilities and variety he brings to the table with his left-handed batting. It began during Asia Cup and continues still with criticisms reaching its peak after Karthik struggled to score just 6 runs off 15 deliveries in India's first defeat in the T20 World Cup in the crucial match against South Africa.

ALSO READ: 'We tried to hurry back Jasprit Bumrah and look what happened': Chetan Sharma gives huge update on India pacer's return

After the announcement of India's squad for the four series after the T20 World Cup, Chetan was asked on his opinion on the ongoing debate on whether Rohit and Dravid should consider replacing Karthik with Pant in the XI for the remaining two group matches. But the former cricketer remained tight-lipped on the topic and said that he would want to answer only after the tournament.

“In the middle of the tournament, I'm not supposed to comment on Rishabh Pant & Dinesh Karthik debate. After the World Cup, I will definitely comment. But right now it's upon the captain and coach to decide,” he said.

Karthik has been rested from the T20I series against New Zealand which will begin after the World Cup with the selectors going with Pant and Sanju Samson. However, Chetan hinted that it might just be the end of the road for Karthik's India career.

“We're focusing on the workload management. Dinesh Karthik hasn't been picked but he's available for selection. We want to try a different set up after T20 World Cup. The doors are open for him,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON