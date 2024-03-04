 Pujara pays fitness tribute to R Ashwin ahead of landmark 100th Test for India | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Pujara pays fitness tribute to R Ashwin ahead of landmark 100th Test for India: ‘His body fatigued but…’

Pujara pays fitness tribute to R Ashwin ahead of landmark 100th Test for India: ‘His body fatigued but…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 04, 2024 09:52 PM IST

Pujara pointed out bowling 30-40 overs in a day is not an easy task and labelled Ashwin one of the fittest cricketers he has seen.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara made a sharp observation about Ravichandran Ashwin and called him one of the fittest. The ace spinner is all set to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala with the final match of the series against England. Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been one of the biggest match-winners for India in red-ball cricket over the past decade. However, the 37-year-old came under the scanners on a few occasions for his efforts on the fields.

Ravichandran Ashwin will play his 100th Test in Dharmasala
Ravichandran Ashwin will play his 100th Test in Dharmasala

Meanwhile, Pujara pointed out bowling 30-40 overs in a day is not an easy task and labelled Ashwin one of the fittest cricketers he has seen.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"When you are playing the longer format, bowling fitness is the most important thing, and Ash is probably one of the fittest I have known. If he ends up bowling 30, 35, 40 overs in a day, when he bowls again the next morning, his body might be a little fatigued, but he still has the stamina to carry on," Pujara wrote in his column about Ashwin on ESPNCricinfo.

Ashwin recently completed 500 Test wickets during the third Test match in Rajkot and he followed it up with a masterful performance in Ranchi with a fifer in the second innings. Meanwhile, the seasoned spinner has not been able to live up to the expectations in the ongoing series but the fifer in Ranchi will be a huge morale-booster for him before his landmark 100th Test which he would be looking to make it special.

Also Read | Joe Root's 'Ashwin always find ways to…' admiration is tribute to India's spin wizard ahead of landmark 100th Test

Pujara and Ashwin have played a lot of cricket together as the duo shares great camaraderie both on and off the field.

The talismanic batter further wrote about his bond with the ace spinner and he is always keen to learn new things.

"We became close friends by talking cricket. Most times we are on the same side, but you can never win an argument against him. He is very smart, and his vocabulary is probably among the best in the cricketing fraternity. I wish I had his incredible memory. That is probably because he has a mind that is always ticking. Away from cricket, he is a voracious reader, enjoys chess online, and is open to learning new things," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On