Chiarot scores in overtime to give the Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored 1:06 into overtime, Patrick Kane got his 800th career assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Monday.

Chiarot netted the winner from the slot off a backhand pass from Dylan Larkin. It was Chiarot’s fourth goal of the season and first since Dec. 31.

Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who concluded a 2-2-0 road trip with back-to-back wins. Alex Lyon made 38 saves.

Detroit is 12-4-2 since Jan. 1 and holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kane’s milestone assist came 13:30 into the opening period, when he fed Seider for the game’s first goal. Seider one-timed Kane’s pass and ripped a slap shot from the point.

Kane became the third U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach 800 career assists, joining Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813). The 2016 Hart Trophy winner has an assist in five straight games and sits 33rd on the NHL career list.

Jared McCann scored twice for the Kraken, who are 4-7-2 since a franchise-best nine-game win streak. Jaden Schwartz also scored, Will Borgen had two assists and Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots.

McCann tied it at 1 on a power-play goal with 1:28 left in the first. He received a pass from Vince Dunn and ripped a shot from the left circle.

Raymond knocked in a rebound at 7:18 of the second to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. It was his 16th of the season and third in the past five games.

McCann tied it again at 10:51 of the second, tapping a loose puck between Lyon’s legs.

McCann has a team-leading 24 goals, including 10 in his past 14 games.

Sprong scored against his former team to give Detroit a 3-2 lead with 4:02 left in the second. Sprong took a cross-ice pass from Christian Fischer during a 2-on-1 rush and fired his 15th just inside the right post.

Sprong spent the previous two seasons with Seattle, but signed with the Red Wings last summer after the Kraken didn’t tender him a qualifying offer.

Schwartz tied it 3-all at 7:25 of the third when he fired from the right circle off a pass from Yanni Gourde as Lyon was falling down.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Return home to face Colorado on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL