Chris Gayle lashes out at Airline for not allowing him to board flight

Chris Gayle last played in an international match in August against India and scored 72 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of West Indies' Chris Gayle.
A file photo of West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle lashed out at Emirates Airline on Monday for not allowing him to board a flight despite having a confirmed ticket.

Taking to Twitter, the Windies cricketer wrote: “So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are over booked, WTF! Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it’s a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates! Bad experience.”

Gayle last played in an international match in August against India and scored 72 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60. India defeated West Indies in that match by seven wickets, courtesy Virat Kohli’s brilliant hundred.

Gayle is West Indies’ highest run-scorer in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. He made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket.

READ: Karthik pulls off stunning one-handed catch during Deodhar Trophy final - Watch

West Indies is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting from November 6. All the matches will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

