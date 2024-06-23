Chris Jordan becomes first England bowler to take T20I hat-trick; joins Pat Cummins to pick third in 2024 T20 World Cup

Chris Jordan etched his name in history on Sunday as he became the first English bowler in the history of T20Is to take a hat-trick. The pacer achieved the feat during the side's match against the United States in the T20 World Cup match in Barbados. Jordan's hat-trick came in the 19th over of the match, where he removed Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, and Saurabh Netravalkar to help wrap up the USA's innings on 115. England's Chris Jordan, second right, celebrates with teammates after getting a hat-trick by dismissing United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar(AP)

The hat-trick has added significance for Jordan, as Barbados is where the pacer was born and brought up. He became the eighth bowler to pick a hat-trick in T20 World Cups and second in this edition. Pat Cummins has registered two hat-tricks in the tournament already, both coming in successive matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Super Eight stage.

Before the 19th over, USA had lost six wickets for 115, with Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh eyeing a strong finish for the side. However, Jordan inflicted the blow on the first ball as he dismissed Anderson on 29, getting him caught at long-on by Harry Brook.

After bowling a dot ball up next, Jordan castled Ali Khan with a length ball darted into the right-hander. Khan failed to connect, with the ball uprooting the off-stump. Jordan kept his line intact and picked up another wicket off the next delivery, trapping Kenjige in front of the stumps.

Kenjige did signal for the decision to be reviewed, but largely because the side had both of its reviews remaining. Next was Netravalkar, who found himself at the receiving end of a scorcher from Jordan as the ball came crashing at the leg stump.

Watch Chris Jordan's hat-trick here:

Jordan eventually ended with figures of 4/10 in just 2.5 overs, and led the side as it walked towards the dugout at the mid-innings break.

Earlier in the match, Jos Buttler, the England captain, had won the toss and opted to bowl in Barbados. The English side dominated the proceedings throughout the innings, with Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also picking two wickets each.