Chris Lynn suffers another shoulder injury, in doubt for Indian Premier League

Chris Lynn is set for further assessment on the dislocated right shoulder he sustained during Australia’s Twenty20 tri-series final victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.

The electric Lynn was unable to bat in Australia’s 19-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method after injuring himself while diving to field the ball at Eden Park.

Lynn was supposed to travel to Dubai to play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, but will instead return to Brisbane.

However, he hopes to be fit to start the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders in April.

“I’m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I’ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year,” Lynn said via a Cricket Australia news release.

Australian team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris added: “Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball. His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for x-rays which revealed no major bone injury. At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai. He will return to Brisbane to undergo further scans and assessment and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return to play timeframes.”

It marks a fresh blow for Lynn, who has had three surgeries on his left shoulder throughout his career, the last of which came in July 2017.