CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai gain upper hand against Uttarakhand

Opener Divyaansh Saxena and No. 8 batter Vaibhav Kalamkar notched up crucial half-centuries to take Mumbai to 276 against Uttarakhand on the first day of their Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli, on Sunday.

At stumps, Uttarakhand were 50 for four in reply, trailing by 226 runs as Himanshu Singh picked up three wickets for Mumbai.

Earlier, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals but useful contributions from Saxena, Kalamkar and captain Atharva Ankolekar ensured they reached 276 before being bowled out. While Saxena made 52 (75b, 9x4) opening the innings, wicket-keeper Kalamkar's run-a-ball 58 comprising four fours and two sixes was crucial down the order. Kalamkar stitched a 70-run partnership with Ankolekar (48, 71b, 8x4), the knocks taking Mumbai out of trouble from 146 for six to 251 for eight.

For Uttarakhand, Shashwat Dangwal was the most successful bowler returning figures of four for 47.

Brief scores: Mumbai 276 in 67.1 overs (Vaibhav Kalamkar 58; Divyaansh Saxena 52, Atharva Ankolekar 48; Shashwat Dangwal 4/47, Deepesh Nailwal 3/65) vs Uttarakhand 50/4 in 21.3 overs (Himanshu Singh 3/18)

Women's U-15 Trophy: Mumbai suffer third defeat

Haryana comfortably defeated Mumbai by 45 runs in the Women's Under-15 One Day Trophy match at the MECON Stadium in Jharkhand on Sunday. This is the Mumbai team's third loss from the four matches so far in this tournament.

Powered by a 53-ball unbeaten 53 by No. 6 Chahat Grewal with the help of five fours and one six, Haryana made 183 for seven in 35 overs batting first. Opening bowler Thia Ganatra picked up two wickets for just 21 runs for Mumbai.

However, the target proved too stiff for the Mumbai batters, who could muster only 138 for seven from their 35 overs. Opener Sanmaya Upadhyay struck 38 off 54 balls but her run out made it more difficult for Mumbai.

Brief scores: Haryana 183/7 in 35 overs (Chahat Grewal 53*, Ritika Sharma 39; Thia Ganatra 2/21) beat Mumbai 138/7 in 35 overs (Sanmaya Upadhyay 38; Samaira Sehgal 3/23, Samiksha Yadav 2/14) by 45 runs

NSCI All India Snooker: Qualifiers begin main draw quest

A competitive field of 128 snooker players from across the country will be hoping to secure a place among the 32 qualifiers in the main draw of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2023, to be held from January 2 to 14.

Former Asian Games gold medalist Rafat Habib, Siddharth Parikh, Nitesh Madan (all Railways), Devendra Joshi of PSPB, Rrahul Sachdev and Mahesh Jagdale (both Maharashtra) and former junior national snooker champion Ashutosh Padhy will be among the contenders to stake a claim in the main draw, which begins from January 8.

The initial rounds will be played in a best-of-5-frame format, while the round to qualify will be a best-of-7-frame contest.

