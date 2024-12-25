Clarke reacts to Akash Deep's 'mind' games over Travis Head's 'struggles': 'He's playing smart. Indians shouldn't...'

Michael Clarke has backed Akash Deep's recent comments about targeting Travis Head's perceived weakness against short-pitched deliveries, ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the MCG, starting December 26. Head has been in scintillating form during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, scoring two consecutive centuries in the second and third Tests. Australia's Travis Head departs after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah on day two of the third cricket Test(AFP)

In a press conference, Akash Deep had said, “Travis Head struggles against short ball, and we will not allow him to settle down in the fourth Test. We will target specific areas to force him into mistakes.”

While Head was dismissed on a rising delivery in the second innings of the third Test, Indian bowlers have largely failed to exploit this apparent weakness in his game.

Clarke, however, believes that pacer's remarks were within bounds, suggesting that the Indian team may be trying to plant seeds of doubt in Head's mind. “I don’t mind Indians coming out and saying that. They want to put it in Travis Head’s mind," Clarke said on the Wicket Podcast.

He further praised Head's maturity and aggressive style of play, noting that the Australian batsman is "playing smart cricket" and confidently backing his attacking approach. “Head is playing smart cricket. He is making full use of the old ball and is playing aggressive cricket. He is backing himself and is confident playing his brand of cricket,” Clarke added.

Focus on getting Head out

Clarke also pointed out that the Indian bowlers should not simply focus on limiting Head's scoring but should aim to get him out. "Indians shouldn’t just chase the ball but look to get him out," he said. Reflecting on Head's ability to make big scores, Clarke added, “If Travis Head scored 40 off 10 or 20 deliveries, I wouldn’t be concerned if he is dismissed. However, if he touched the 40-50 run mark, he knows how to make big hundreds.”

Head has been in remarkable form in the series, amassing 409 runs at an average of 81.80 and a strike rate of 94.23. His 140 in the second Test and a match-winning 152 in the third Test have been pivotal in Australia's strong position.