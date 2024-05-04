Coin toss controversy strikes IPL 2024 again as 'referee blocks cameraman's view' during MI vs KKR

Nearly three weeks back, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis had seemingly alleged a controversy around the coin toss during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. Adding fuel to the outrage on social media over match referee Javagal Srinath's alleged act, Du Plessis was caught on camera telling Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins about the incident during an IPL match a few days later. According to a video that went viral before Du Plessis' act, MI skipper Hardik flipped the coin high over his head which landed far behind the ones present at the toss. The allegation made against Srinath was that in picking the coin up, he switched sides to favour Mumbai. Coin toss controversy strikes IPL 2024 again

Reacting to the controversy, with no significant proof, despite videos circulating on social media, broadcasters began zooming in on the coin. In fact, it even happened during RCB's matches, which initially left Du Plessis with a cheeky smile at the camera.

However, on Friday, during the match between Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders, the match referee picked up the coin even before the camera could zoom in on it. Hardik bizarrely tossed the coin high in the air as KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer called. And as soon as the coin landed, the referee picked it up, and revealed that Hardik won the toss, thus not allowing the cameraman to show it to the viewers, leading to a fresh controversy on social media. Here are some of the tweets…

Mumbai Indians succumbed to their eighth loss in IPL 2024 season on Friday as Kolkata registered their first ever IPL win against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years.

The result left Kolkata on the doorstep of yet another playoff qualification while Mumbai have their fate hanging by a thread. They are still in with a mathematical chance, implying that while they need to win the remainder of their three matches this season, they also need other factors to go their way.