‘Come back, come back’: Rohit Sharma screams as Delhi dust storm turns MI training session into absolute chaos

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 12, 2025 06:21 AM IST

MI posted a video of the dust storm incident on social media as Rohit Sharma could be seen urging his teammates and staff to return quickly.

New Delhi has been experiencing a change in weather as strong winds formed up a dust storm in several parts, on Friday evening. Even the MI squad, which had a training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, had to deal with a dust storm, and it required Rohit Sharma to come to his side's rescue with some quick and humorous thinking.

Rohit Sharma and the MI team were hit with a dust storm during a training session in New Delhi.(Twitter)
Rohit Sharma and the MI team were hit with a dust storm during a training session in New Delhi.(Twitter)

MI posted a video of the incident on social media as Deepak Chahar, head coach Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga came sprinting back to the dugout, with Rohit urging them to come back.

Also Read: ‘We have lost too many matches…’: MS Dhoni's first reaction after returning as CSK captain, ‘will miss Ruturaj’

In the video, Rohit can be seen screaming in agony, but also with a touch of humour, “Come back, come back!”

Meanwhile, Rohit also left everyone in splits, with his hilarious reaction to the camera person. The camera was focussed on the former MI skipper, who smiled and shouted, “Abey mera kya dekh raha hai, woh video le (Why are you taking my video, record that)”, while pointing to the dust storm as it wrecked havoc in the stadium.

Video of dust storm hitting MI training session:

According to reports, the weather conditions also affected flight operations on Friday in Delhi, as 15 flights flying to and from the national capital were diverted. Also, many flights were delayed.

Meanwhile in an advisory, the weather office has informed, “Do not take shelter under trees, do not lie on concrete floors and lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies.”

MI are in a two-match losing streak and will hope to not make it a hat-trick of defeats on Sunday, when they face DC. Hardik Pandya's captaincy hasn't been going according to plan as MI have registered only one win this season, and have crumbled to four defeats.

There has been question marks over Pandya's captaincy approach, and even the return of Jasprit Bumrah hasn't motivated the side to a win.

News / Cricket News / 'Come back, come back': Rohit Sharma screams as Delhi dust storm turns MI training session into absolute chaos
